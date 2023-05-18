Jill Biden touts efforts to bring better internet to Alaska Native villages
Alaska Native villages have long been caught on the wrong side of the digital divide with no internet connections or a sluggish link at best. For some, the only option is a bank-busting satellite uplink. One village is paying $3,000 a month. Jill Biden late Wednesday made the first visit by a first lady to the southwest Alaska community of Bethel to tout broadband investments in Alaska Native villages and other tribal organizations through the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill. So far, nearly $1.8 billion has been awarded to 157 tribal entities to improve broadband access across the U.S. In Alaska, 21 projects have received more than $386 million.Full Article