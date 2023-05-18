Check your artificial intelligence 'bossware' tools for bias, says U.S. agency head

The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says artificial intelligence-driven “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws. Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told The Associated Press that the agency is trying to educate employers and technology providers to be careful about their use of these surveillance tools as well as AI tools that streamline the work of evaluating job prospects. And if they aren't, they can't blame AI when the EEOC comes calling.