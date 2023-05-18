Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. Tech consultant Nima Momeni appeared in court Thursday and his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. Prosecutors say Momeni stabbed Lee three times on April 4 following an apparent dispute over Momeni's sister. Defense attorney Paula Canny told reporters the two had an argument but that Momeni’s actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident. She says Momeni didn't know that Lee had been mortally wounded.Full Article