George Goldhoff's new job: Keep Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino running fast

The new president of Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino got his start in the hospitality industry washing dishes at an upstate New York restaurant at age 15. Now, George Goldhoff runs one of the top-performing casinos on the U.S. East Coast. Hard Rock won nearly a half-billion dollars from in-person gamblers last year, ranking second among Atlantic City's nine casinos. He wants to see Atlantic City tourism grow as the city becomes safer and cleaner _ two things he says go hand-in-hand. Hard Rock is investing $50 million into its casino and hotel this year, and spending another $30 million on entertainment.