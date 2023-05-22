TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana's 1st-in-nation ban on the video sharing app

Social media company TikTok has filed a lawsuit to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app. The company argues the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Missoula. That's the same court where content creators filed their lawsuit last week. Both lawsuits also argue that the state of Montana has no authority to take action on matters of national security. Montana's TikTok ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.