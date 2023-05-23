Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for second day, reports more drone attacks

Russian troops and security forces are fighting for a second day against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. The governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border said Tuesday that forces continued to sweep the area around the town of Graivoron where the alleged attack on Monday took place. The governor said that one civilian was killed and 12 others were wounded in the attack. It was impossible to verify who was behind the attack. Disinformation has been one of the weapons of the nearly 15-month war.