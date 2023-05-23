Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish set for Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet' show for climate financing

Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action against climate change. “Power Our Planet: Live in Paris” is set for June 22 to coincide with the “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact,” a gathering of the world’s political and business leaders to help developing nations finance sustainability projects. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the summit is an opportunity for governments and global banks to collaborate to jump start climate projects stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.