U-Haul truck driver who crashed into security barrier at park near White House is arrested

Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House. A Secret Service spokesman says the box truck's driver smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square late Monday night. No one was injured. Officers from the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the crash. Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer picking up and inventorying several pieces of evidence from the truck, including a Nazi flag. The Secret Service says investigators believe the crash may have been intentional. U-Haul is based in Phoenix.