White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
Published
The White House has announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence. The moves announced Tuesday come as the Biden administration is looking to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology. Among the moves unveiled by the administration was a tweak to the United States’ strategic plan on artificial intelligence research to add greater emphasis on international collaboration with allies. White House officials on Tuesday were also hosting a listening session with workers on their firsthand experiences with employers’ use of automated technologies. And the Education Department issued a new report focused on the risks and opportunities related to AI.Full Article