Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers' households

Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S. It's an attempt to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service amid a slowdown in growth. To combat password sharing, Netflix will limit viewership of its programming to people living in the same household. Those who subscribe to Netflix’s standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month. That's a $2 discount from the company’s standard stand-alone plan. The company based in Los Gatos, California has 70 million U.S. accountholders.