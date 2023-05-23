CDC investigating salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies are investigating reports of 18 salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough. The CDC said Tuesday that interviews with sick people show that raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores may be contaminated. The CDC says people have been sickened in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, California and Missouri. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and could extend to other states. People who have Papa Murphy's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’more bars dough should throw it away.