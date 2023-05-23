Netflix has expanded its crackdown on password sharing, reminding those breaking the rules worldwide their accounts cannot be accessed for free outside their households.Full Article
Netflix reminds password sharers of the rules as crackdown continues
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Netflix begins password sharing crack-down as households urged to follow the rules
The streaming service has already clamped down on account sharing in Spain and Canada.
Daily Record
Netflix starts its password sharing crackdown in United States
U.S. users of Netflix are becoming subject to the streaming giant’s efforts to restrict users from widely sharing passwords..
Upworthy