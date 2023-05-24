China defends ban on US chipmaker Micron, accuses Washington of 'economic coercion'

The Chinese government has defended its ban on products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in some computer systems after Washington expressed concern. The dispute adds to strains over technology and security. The foreign ministry said the security review of Micron products was “conducted in accordance with the law.” The government says Micron products have unspecified security risks but gave no details. That came after Washington, Japan and the Netherlands blocked Chinese access to technology to make advanced processor chips on security grounds at a time when the ruling Communist Party is threatening to attack Taiwan and is more assertive toward its other Asian neighbors.