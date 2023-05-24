NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall

An NCAA-commissioned survey of 18- to 22-year-olds shows more than half acknowledged placing sports wagers and two-thirds of those who live on college campuses saying they engage in betting. The survey results come less than a month after the baseball coach at Alabama and athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were found to have made wagers in violation of NCAA rules. The purpose of the survey was to explore the prevalence of gambling. Thirty-percent of the 3,500 respondents said their typical wager was between $10 and $20. But 6% said they have lost more than $500 in a single day.