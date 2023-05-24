Shell agrees to pay $10 million for air pollution at massive new Pennsylvania petrochemical plant

Shell has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that it polluted the air around its massive new petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania. The administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the penalty Wednesday. Shell acknowledged the plant violated air emissions limits. The multibillion-dollar refinery near Pittsburgh opened in November, only to be shut down months later after Shell said it identified a problem with a system that’s designed to burn off unwanted gases. Shell said it has fixed the problems, and plans to restart the facility. The plant makes polyethylene, a plastic used in everything from consumer and food packaging to tires.