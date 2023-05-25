Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal, later refloated

A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway. The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground Thursday at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal. Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding. Over two hours later, Leth said they were able to refloat it. In March 2021, the Ever Given, a much-bigger container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal and blocked the waterway.