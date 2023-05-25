Nvidia stuns markets and signals how artificial intelligence could reshape technology sector

Shares of Nvidia, already one of the world’s most valuable companies, are skyrocketing after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue, signaling how vastly the broadening use of artificial intelligence could reshape the tech sector. The California company is close to joining the exclusive club of $1 trillion companies after shares jumped 25% in early trading Thursday. Late Wednesday Nvidia reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street expectations. Yet its projections for sales of $11 billion this quarter is what caught Wall Street off guard. It’s a 64% jump from last year during the same period, and well above the $7.2 billion industry analysts were forecasting.

