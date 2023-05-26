As electric cars boom, locals fear Chinese battery plant will harm land in drought-stricken Hungary

Residents, environmentalists and opposition politicians in eastern Hungary are worried that a sprawling battery factory will exacerbate existing environmental problems and hit the country’s precious water supplies. The factory, built by China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), will produce batteries for electric vehicles, and is part of the Hungarian government's plans to make the country a global battery manufacturing hub. But in a region threatened by desertification as climate change-driven droughts and record heat waves compound heavy water use by agriculture, the impact of the water-intensive plant could make a dire situation even worse.