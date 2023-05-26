BA cancels dozens of flights over computer problems ahead of busy holiday weekend

British Airways has canceled dozens of flights due to computer problems. That has disrupted the plans of thousands of travelers at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Most of the affected flights are on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport. Computer issues on Thursday caused planes and crew to be out of position Friday, which was expected to be the busiest day for U.K. air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic. Other flights were delayed as some passengers were unable to check in online. Travel is expected to be especially busy over the next few days as a three-day weekend coincides with the start of a weeklong holiday for most schools in Britain.