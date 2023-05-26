CBS is television's most popular network for 15th straight year

CBS is television's most popular network for the 15th straight year, even though the bragging rights don't mean quite what they used to. Its streak began before people knew what streaming or cord-cutting meant, when CBS' prime-time live audience was roughly double what it is now. The Nielsen company says CBS beat NBC, Fox and ABC in that order, the same standings from a year ago. A typical television season runs from September to May. NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ was the most popular prime-time program. CBS' ‘NCIS’ was the most-watched drama, while ‘Young Sheldon’ held the honors for comedy.