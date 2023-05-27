Biden says debt deal 'very close' even as two sides far apart on work requirements

Work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point in negotiations over the looming debt crisis, even as President Joe Biden says a deal is “very close.” Biden’s optimism came as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default was pushed back to June 5. That seemed likely to drag negotiations between the White House and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling into another frustrating week. Both sides have suggested one of the main holdups is the GOP effort to boost work requirements, which Democrats have strenuously opposed. White House spokesman Andrew Bates called them “cruel and senseless”