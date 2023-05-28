Voters in Turkey choose between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in presidential runoff

Voters in Turkey are returning to the polls to decide whether the country’s longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade or is unseated by a challenger who has promised to restore a more democratic society. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been at Turkey’s helm for 20 years. He is favored to win a new five-year term in the second-round runoff after coming just short of an outright victory in the first round on May 14. The divisive populist, who turned his country into a geopolitical player, finished four percentage points ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu (pronounced KEH-lich-DAHR-OH-loo), the candidate of a six-party alliance.