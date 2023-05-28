In Nigeria’s hard-hit north, families seek justice as armed groups seek control

Prolonged fighting in Nigeria between farmers and herdsmen is becoming more deadly. The attacks have caused villagers who complain of delayed justice to become more desperate to defend themselves. The violence in Nigeria's northwest and central regions presents a huge challenge for incoming President Bola Tinubu. It threatens to further destabilize the country and drive more of its 216 million people into poverty. Security analysts are warning of a "substantial loss of confidence in the government as a protector of citizens.” The security experts are urging the incoming government to address the root cause of the crisis and bolster the nation's security forces with more personnel and equipment.