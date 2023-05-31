GoFirst absence big factor in airfare surge

The cheapest 24-hour advance purchase ticket to Leh from Mumbai is Rs 22,500, and Rs 20,000 to Kochi. The conventionally expensive eastern and north-eastern destinations are cheaper, with Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 7,200, Bagdogra at Rs 8,300, and so on. The fare from Mumbai to Delhi is an incredible low Rs 4,700, One-day advance fares are expected to be pricey, but what stands out is the quantum jump for non-stop flights on certain routes.