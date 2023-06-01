Macy's slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring

Macy’s slashed its annual profit and sales outlook with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation. Quarterly profit and sales dropped to open the year as sales began to flag in March, forcing the New York department store to cut prices on clothes and other discretionary items. Shares tumbled more than 10% before the opening bell Thursday and dragged other retailers down as well. Macy’s reported net income of $155 billion, or 56 cents per share, far short of the 45 cents Wall Street was looking for, and a significant decline from the $286 million earned during the same period last year.