Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems

Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after new problems cropped up. Boeing and NASA announced the latest setback Thursday. Until recently, the Starliner capsule was on track for a July test flight with two astronauts to the International Space Station. But final reviews uncovered parachute issues and other problems . Officials say it's feasible Starliner might fly by year's end, but they don't want to commit to a date until understanding the necessary repairs. NASA hired Boeing as well as SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the space station.