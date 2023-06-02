Stock market today: Asia follows Wall Street up on hopes Fed will ease off rate hikes

Asian stock markets are following Wall Street higher ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market. This comes after Federal Reserve officials reignited hopes they might skip another interest rate hike this month. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced Friday. Oil prices strengthened. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rallied 1% after data showed manufacturing and retail activity weakening following rate hikes to rein in surging inflation. That added to hopes the Fed might decide to postpone or scale back more planned increases. The U.S. Senate late Thursday gave final legislative approval to raise the amount the government can borrow and avert a possible debt default.