Kyiv defenses thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital

Officials say Ukrainian air defenses have shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv. They said Friday that the Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked late Thursday from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region. A 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child were reportedly wounded in the attacks on Kyiv. A recent spate of attacks on the capital has put strain on residents and tested the strength of Ukraine’s air defenses while Kyiv officials plot what they say is an upcoming counteroffensive against Russian forces.