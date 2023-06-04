Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press'

Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show. Todd will be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd says he promised his family he wouldn’t do that. Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics during a polarized time. There were rumors his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be.