Checking vs. savings account: Here’s the smartest way to use them

While keeping your cash in your sock drawer is an option, it’s safer — and will benefit you more — to deposit your funds into different bank accounts. Both checking and savings accounts play an important role in managing your personal finances. Checking accounts are best for paying bills and managing everyday expenses, while savings accounts often earn more interest and are suitable for your rainy day fund. You should have at least one of each, but you don’t need to have both at the same bank. We’ll cover how these accounts compare so you can decide where to deposit your next paycheck.

