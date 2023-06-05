Russia says Ukraine is launching major attacks; Kyiv accuses Moscow of misinformation

A Moscow-installed official says Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day. Kyiv authorities suggested the claims that major battles are underway were a Russian misinformation ruse. The official in the Russia-backed administration of Ukraine’s partly occupied Zaporizhzhia province said that fighting resumed there Monday after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance the previous day. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had foiled a Sunday assault in another illegally annexed region of the invaded country. The announcements fueled speculation that a major Ukrainian ground operation could be underway as part of an anticipated counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials have kept Russia guessing.