Lawyer says 'nothing was out of bounds' for reporters seeking scoops on young Prince Harry

A lawyer for Prince Harry says no event early in his life was too trivial or private for the journalists of Mirror Group Newspapers to resist. Attorney David Sherborne said Monday in the opening of Harry's phone hacking lawsuit that demand for such scoops led to the use of illegal means to dig up dirt. A defense lawyer says there's no evidence Harry's phone was ever hacked. Harry was a no-show at court on the opening day of his case and is expected to testify Tuesday in the High Court. The case is the first of the Duke of Sussex's media lawsuits to go to trial.