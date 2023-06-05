Mississippi's capital only collects 56% of fees from its struggling water system

Mississippi’s capital collects only a little more than half of the money it bills for water use, far below the rate at which most American cities obtain such fees. Jackson’s federally appointed water manager Ted Henifin says the city is collecting about 56% of the water fees it issues. That compares to an industry-standard above 95%. The uncollected bills equate to about $50 million a year in lost revenue for the city, where roughly a quarter of residents live in poverty. Henifin says Jackson should be generating enough revenue to reinvest $15-20 million back in the water system every year.