All you need to know: Ukraine blames Russia for ‘war crime’ Kakhovka dam explosion
Ukraine blames Russia for the bombing of the Kakhovka dam, with thousands now set to be hit by floodwaters and concerns over a nuclear plantFull Article
Damage to Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam, which unleashed massive flooding in the Kherson region, could be a potential war crime, EU..
James Cleverly said that damage to a dam in Ukraine, which Russia is accused of carrying out, is a “catastrophe” and an..