At least $900,000 stolen by employees of US-based aid group operating in Congo

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An American-based aid group said that at least $900,000 was stolen from it's Congo programs by members of the organization who conspired with outsiders.



GiveDirectly said that it learned that people on its Congo team worked with people outside the organization to defraud the cash transfer program, diverting aid from more than 1,700 impoverished families over six months, starting in August 2022.



“This fraud was only possible because of a specific change we made in our payment process in order to work in this remote, insecure region of (Congo),” according to the statement from Monday. “We feel deep regret for not catching this sooner and take seriously the vulnerabilities it exposed,” it said.



GiveDirectly said that an investigation is ongoing and that it was able to recover “a very small portion of the lost funds,” but the majority of the $900,000 will likely be “uncoverable.” But the group is working to ensure that families impacted by the fraud get their money.



More than 1% of money delivered last year was lost to fraud, the highest amount to date, GiveDirectly said.



Eastern Congo, where the group operates, has experienced conflict for decades. About 120 armed groups are fighting in the region mostly for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities. More than 5.5 million people are displaced in Congo, and more than 26 million are facing hunger, according to the United Nations.



The decades-long crisis and widespread poverty have fueled an environment ripe for corruption among aid organizations, analysts say.



“It is unsurprising that the development sector is a target for corruption given its prominent role in the country’s economy. Billions of development dollars flow into (Congo)...