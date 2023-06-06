SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
The Securities and Exchange Commission is charging Coinbase with operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares of Coinbase Global tumbled nearly 17% before the market open on Tuesday.Full Article