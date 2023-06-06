PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud

The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end. The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests. They're creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping litigation involving LIV Golf. Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward. The agreement combines the tours' commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund. That includes LIV Golf.