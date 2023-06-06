Bluesky, championed by Jack Dorsey, was supposed to be Twitter 2.0. Can it succeed?

Bluesky is the internet’s hottest members-only spot at the moment. It feels a bit like an exclusive club these days, populated by some Very Online folks, popular Twitter characters and fed up ex-users of the Elon Musk-owned platform. Born inside Twitter and championed by Jack Dorsey, it was supposed to one day replace Twitter as a decentralized social media system, where anyone can build a social media app that isn't controlled by a single person or company. The idea is to make social networks open and portable, like emails, blogs or phone numbers, and less like walled gardens like Facebook and Twitter.