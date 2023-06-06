Poland's state media criticized for its coverage of huge anti-government march

An official with Poland’s state broadcasting authority says it has received multiple complaints over the way state media covered a huge anti-government protest. State broadcaster TVP played down the size and significance of the weekend protest led by main opposition leader Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Hundreds of thousands of people took part to make it possibly the largest demonstration in decades in Poland. Organizers estimated that 500,000 people took part. The number is impossible to verify. But the march stretched for kilometers through the streets of Warsaw along the main route and down side streets. Protests were also held in other cities. TVP claimed that no more than 150,000 people took part and called it a “march of hate.”