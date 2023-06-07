Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after engine problem

Officials say an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco has landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem. The airline said in a statement on Wednesday that the plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely on Tuesday at Russia’s Magadan airport in the country’s far east. Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said American citizens were likely on board the flight but could not immediately confirm how many. One passenger said he and his family are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine.