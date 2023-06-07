Edmunds compares the 2023 Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross

As car shoppers continue to flock from economy cars to small SUVs, sales are booming for this budget-conscious sport-utility segment. Two popular examples are the 2023 Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross. The HR-V is all-new this model year and boasts more cabin space, added cargo volume, and more horsepower than before. Toyota’s Corolla Cross is in its second year of production, and a long roster of standard features makes it a terrific value. Edmunds tested each of these subcompact SUVs to see which one came out ahead.