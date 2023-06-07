PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal Bolsters Saudi Arabia’s Global Ambitions
Published
An agreement to merge LIV Golf with the PGA Tour is the latest step in the kingdom’s push to become a global force beyond oil.Full Article
Published
An agreement to merge LIV Golf with the PGA Tour is the latest step in the kingdom’s push to become a global force beyond oil.Full Article
The deal to merge LIV Golf with the PGA Tour is a big win for the oil-rich kingdom, headlining a banner week that also includes a..
9/11 Families United denounced the surprise merger of Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour on Tuesday, calling it hypocritical..