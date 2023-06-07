Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport to escalate strikes over pay into busy summer months

Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will escalate their strike action over pay into the busy summer months. The Unite union said Wednesday that more than 2,000 of its members will walk out for 31 days from June 24 through to Aug. 27. It's a move that could wreak havoc for the millions of people going through Heathrow during the summer travel season. Security guards have already been striking in recent months including during the Easter break and the coronation of King Charles III. A spokesperson for Heathrow wasn't immediately available for comment.