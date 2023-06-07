Campaigners want fossil fuel firms to pay into climate calamity fund; diplomats dubious

Environmental campaigners are calling for fossil fuel producers to contribute to a new fund intended to help poor countries cope with climate disasters. The so-called loss and damage fund was a key achievement of last year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Developing nations have long demanded more financial support for the impacts from global warming which is historically driven by pollution from rich countries. Negotiations on setting up the loss and damage fund are a main focus of international climate talks taking place in Germany this week. Some countries have pushed back against the idea of getting Big Oil to chip in from the start.