Nevada revisits Oakland Athletics stadium plan in special legislative session

The Nevada Legislature will convene Wednesday for a special session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a stadium that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. The funding would mainly come from $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds. Backers have pledged that the creation of a special tax district around the proposed stadium would generate enough money to pay off those bonds and interest. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office had introduced the stadium financing bill with less than two weeks left in the regular session. It is unclear how many days the special session will last.