Fox News claims former star host Tucker Carlson breached his contract: Axios
The ousted Fox News host has launched a new show on Twitter. Fox's lawyers say it violates his contract with the network.Full Article
The former Fox News host released the first episode of his new show on Twitter, weeks after being taken off the air by Fox..
Fox News on Wednesday notified Tucker Carlson's legal team that the former prime-time host violated his contract with the network..