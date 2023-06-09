Japan aims to refocus its foreign aid on maritime and economic security and national interests

Japan has approved a major revision to its development aid policy to focus on maritime and economic security and its national interests while helping developing nations overcome challenges amid China’s growing influence. The revision to the Development Cooperation Charter was approved by the Cabinet on Friday. The charter is usually updated every 10 years but this one was two years early, underscoring the sense of urgency. Japan last year adopted a new National Security Strategy to dramatically increase spending on a military buildup. That means it will have to send foreign development aid efficiently. The revised charter will prioritize measures to combat climate change, the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maritime security and other areas.