SEC lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies raise questions about industry's future

Two recent lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges have reopened tensions between the government and a volatile industry that has been marred by scandals and market meltdowns. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase are the latest in an ongoing tussle between government officials who describe the crypto industry as the “Wild West” and creators of digital assets who seek to legitimize cryptocurrency as a currency of the future. Industry leaders say that with their latest actions, U.S. regulators are now more clearly signaling that they seek to ensure that cryptocurrency has no room in the traditional financial system.