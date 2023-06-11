Illumina CEO resigns amid pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn

Gene sequencing test maker Illumina Inc. says its board has accepted the resignation of its CEO and director, Francis deSouza, effective immediately. The announcement was made Sunday. Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a new CEO. Illumina said deSouza, named CEO in 2016, will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31. The resignation comes as the San Diego-based company has been locked in a monthslong heated battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail. Icahn had urged shareholders to vote out its chairman, John Thompson, and deSouza. Company shareholders voted out Thompson in late May.