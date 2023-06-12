Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data

Shares are mixed in Asia after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row on Friday. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and India but fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul. Investors are awaiting the latest decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, with most expecting no change given recent data showing the U.S. economy slowing. This week also brings price data that might indicate whether inflation is being snuffed sufficiently. On Wall Street, the benchmark index edged up 0.1% Friday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also eked out a 0.1% gain. The Nasdaq picked up 0.2%.